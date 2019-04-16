|
|
Serafino Giovannone
South Lyon - Serafino Giovannone of South Lyon, Michigan born December 11, 1929 passed away on April 14, 2019. Husband of the late Iolanda. Beloved father of the late Giovanna (Frank Jr.) Prokop and Angela ( Kurt) Newman. Cherished Nonno of Frank Paul III, Alexander, Jonathan, Joseph and Jacob. Proud Great Grandfather of Cecilia and Eleanore. Dear brother of Assunta, Tony and the late Gino. Serafino will be missed by many nieces and nephews. For service information please contact Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019