Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Serafino Giovannone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Serafino Giovannone


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Serafino Giovannone Obituary
Serafino Giovannone

South Lyon - Serafino Giovannone of South Lyon, Michigan born December 11, 1929 passed away on April 14, 2019. Husband of the late Iolanda. Beloved father of the late Giovanna (Frank Jr.) Prokop and Angela ( Kurt) Newman. Cherished Nonno of Frank Paul III, Alexander, Jonathan, Joseph and Jacob. Proud Great Grandfather of Cecilia and Eleanore. Dear brother of Assunta, Tony and the late Gino. Serafino will be missed by many nieces and nephews. For service information please contact Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now