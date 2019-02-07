Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Sergio Calderoni
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anselm Catholic Church
17650 W. Outer Dr.
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anselm Catholic Church
17650 W. Outer Dr
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sergio Calderoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sergio Calderoni


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sergio Calderoni Obituary
Sergio Calderoni

Dearborn - CALDERONI, Sergio born in San Nicandro, Abruzzo, Italy and lifelong resident of Dearborn passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Elena. Loving father of Livia (John McNeely), Barbara (Gilbert Mazon), Roberta and Erica. Proud grandfather of Alexander Makar Mazon, Ian Kennedy, Anastasia Mazon and Aidan Kennedy. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, from 3PM-9PM (Rosary 6PM) at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 10AM (Instate 9:30AM) at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 17650 W. Outer Dr. in Dearborn Heights. Please share memories or leave condolences at www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now