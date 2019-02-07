|
|
Sergio Calderoni
Dearborn - CALDERONI, Sergio born in San Nicandro, Abruzzo, Italy and lifelong resident of Dearborn passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Elena. Loving father of Livia (John McNeely), Barbara (Gilbert Mazon), Roberta and Erica. Proud grandfather of Alexander Makar Mazon, Ian Kennedy, Anastasia Mazon and Aidan Kennedy. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, from 3PM-9PM (Rosary 6PM) at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 10AM (Instate 9:30AM) at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 17650 W. Outer Dr. in Dearborn Heights. Please share memories or leave condolences at www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019