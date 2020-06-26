Dr. Seymour Donald Berman
Novi - Dr. Seymour Donald Berman, 95, of Novi, Michigan, died on 25 June 2020. Beloved husband of 70 years of Rose Berman. Cherished father of Laura Berman (Brian Dickerson), Paul Berman (Linda Shayne), and Joyce Berman (Dan Carol). Loving Grandpa Sy of Lina Berman, Robin Carol, and Jack Carol. Brother-in-law of Marvin (the late Elaine) Green and the late David (Mary) Mendelson. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 1:30 P.M. SUNDAY, JUNE 28, 2020. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Novi - Dr. Seymour Donald Berman, 95, of Novi, Michigan, died on 25 June 2020. Beloved husband of 70 years of Rose Berman. Cherished father of Laura Berman (Brian Dickerson), Paul Berman (Linda Shayne), and Joyce Berman (Dan Carol). Loving Grandpa Sy of Lina Berman, Robin Carol, and Jack Carol. Brother-in-law of Marvin (the late Elaine) Green and the late David (Mary) Mendelson. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 1:30 P.M. SUNDAY, JUNE 28, 2020. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.