|
|
Shannon Heather (nee. Burt) Carlson
September 18, 1972-October 20, 2019. Loving and adored daughter of the late William D. Burt and Loren "Lorie" (Charles) Burt Wasiluk. Shannon loved her girls, Sydney Breier (dad, Eric Breier) and Samantha Carlson (dad, Richard Carlson); her step son, Ethan Carlson and dog, Daisy. She was loved by her family and friends who helped care for her. Aunts, Linda Lambert, Bonnie (John) Jurban; Uncle Rob Laidlaw; cousins, Chance Hillman, Corey Laidlaw and Jennifer Laidlaw who were there to help in any way they could. Eric Breier's family and Duke Carlson's family were there for Shannon in anything she needed. She was loved by Lynn Burt, David (Cindy) Burt, Julie (Chris) Hawthorne and Geoffrey (Cheryl) Burt. Shannon fought for over a year against pancreatic cancer to be there for her girls and her family. She is finally at peace. Our family wishes to thank all the family, friends and strangers who came to her aid while she battled this horrific disease. A special thank you to her best friend of 28 years, Debbye Bubnes for all her love and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at Santia Banquet Center, 1985 Cass Lake Rd, Keego Harbor, Michigan on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12-3 PM. Memorials may be made in her name to Hospice of Michigan, who gave her comfort and care in her final days. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019