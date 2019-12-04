|
|
Sharon A. McLain
Wixom - December 3, 2019, age 76.
Beloved wife of Dennis "Denny" McLain, mother of the late Kristin McLain, Denny (Tanya), Timmy (Janet), Michelle (Mark). Grandmother of Sarah Litchford (Haleigh), Rachel, Maddy, Abby, Marky, Kourtney (Zach), Kristin. Sister of Barbara (Paul) Golaszewski, Lou (Vicky) Boudreau, Jim (Rita) Boudreau. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends.
Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019, 3 - 8 pm at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St., Brighton. Funeral service Saturday, 11 am at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home.
Share a "Memorial tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019