|
|
Sharon Allen
West Bloomfield - Sharon Allen, 89, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 05 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stuart Allen. Cherished mother of Robin (companion Michael Pierz) Allen, Tracey (Robert Schwartz) Allen, Wendy (Larry Bennett) Schwartz, and Kenneth (Carole) Allen. Proud grandmother of Brad Schwartz, Matt Schwartz, Dr. Scott Schwartz, Michelle (Baxter) Trapp, David Schwartz and Jack Allen. Loving sister of the late Chester (the late Margie) Winston. Dear sister-in-law of the late Audrey Weiner, the late Barbara Nadel and the late Harold Allen. Devoted daughter of the late Benjamin and the late Belle Wachnansy. GRAVESIDE SERVICE 2:00 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019 AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 6, 2019