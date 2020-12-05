1/1
Sharon D. Steinkopf
Sharon D. Steinkopf

Farmington Hills - 87, of Steinkopf Nursery, a Farmington Hills business for nearly 90 years, was born into eternal life on Dec. 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick, son, Fred, and granddaughter, Ashlee Young. Surviving are children, Linda Duntley, Cindy (the late John) Shay, Beth (Ed) Liskiewicz, Sarah (Steve) Kimball, Jay (Theresa) Steinkopf and John (Lisa) Steinkopf; two sisters, Janice (the late Roy) Leverenz and Sue Smith; 23 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services, followed by interment at North Farmington Cemetery, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Grace Centers of Hope, Pontiac or Harvest Ministries, Farmington Hills. heeney-sundquist.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
