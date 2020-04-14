|
|
Sharon Teshka
Northville - Sharon Kaye Teshka, age 83, passed away April 13, 2020. Born in Northville, MI. Special Education teacher in Warren Fitzgerald School District for 32 years. Beloved daughter of the late Arnold and Helen Teshka. Dear sister of the late Louis (Lee) Herrick, the late Dolores Teshka, and the late Darwin (Diane). Aunt of the late Jack Herrick and the late David (Pamela) Herrick. Great aunt of seven. Arrangements made by the A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. Private burial at Rural Hill Cemetery in Northville, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020