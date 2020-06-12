Sharon W. Mach-White
Sharon W. Mach-White

Westland - MACH-WHITE, Sharon W., age 64, of Westland, June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jessie White. Loving sister of Ronnie (Cindy) Mach. Dearest aunt to Crystal, Donovan and Brandon. She is also survived by her close friends Cathy, Liz and Jimmy and her beloved furbaby Penny. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Geraldine Mach and her brothers Richard Mach and Dennis Mach. Service is Monday, 5:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Monday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
