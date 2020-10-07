Sheila Kollenberg
Okemos - Sheila Kollenberg, 89, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ, Southfield & Oak Park, MI , died on October 6, 2020. Beloved wife of 45 years to the late Eugene Kollenberg. Loving mother of Cyndi (Dan) Cohen, Larry (Mary) Kollenberg, Ellen (Mark) Latimer, and Judy (Eric) Spanogle. Button-popping proud grandma of Brad Gutov, Brandon (Rachel) Cohen, Bree (Jeff) Waldrup, Becki Kollenberg, MariLou Chinchilla, David Chinchilla, Danielle (Kevin) Connolly, Father Graham Latimer FSSP, Elisa Latimer, Geena Spanogle, and Sara Spanogle. Adoring "GG" (great-grandma) of Caleb Gutov, Jacob Gutov, Elise Cohen, Avi Cohen, Jack Waldrup, Liam Ambrose, Steven Cocolovo, Dylan Chinchilla, and Patrick Connolly. Dedicated daughter of the late Hyman and Sylvia (nee Cornfield) Ginsberg, & devoted daughter-in-law of the late Hessel and Frances (nee Share) Kollenberg. Dearest sister of the late Bedonna Ginsberg & sister-in-Law of the late Arlene (nee Kollenberg) Gottlieb and Richard (Ruth) Gottlieb. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins by the dozens, as well as cherished lifelong friends, worldwide, near and far. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES 2:00 P.M. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
