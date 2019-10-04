|
|
Sheila M. Byrne
St. Clair Shores -
Sheila M. Byrne, age 92, of St. Clair Shores died on October 2, 2019 at Lakeshore Senior Living. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6 from 5 pm to 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Homes, 16300 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe Park 48230. She will lie instate on Monday, October 7 from 10:30 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 15020 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Park 48230.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019