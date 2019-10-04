Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas. Verheyden Funeral Homes
16300 Mack Ave.
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Chas. Verheyden Funeral Homes
16300 Mack Ave.
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
15020 Hampton Road
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
15020 Hampton Road
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
View Map
Sheila M. Byrne

Sheila M. Byrne Obituary
Sheila M. Byrne

St. Clair Shores -

Sheila M. Byrne, age 92, of St. Clair Shores died on October 2, 2019 at Lakeshore Senior Living. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6 from 5 pm to 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Homes, 16300 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe Park 48230. She will lie instate on Monday, October 7 from 10:30 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 15020 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Park 48230.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 4, 2019
