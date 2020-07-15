1/1
Sheila M. Jagger
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila M. Jagger

Sheila M. Jagger, age 58, passed away on July 14, 2020. Born to Gordon H. & Lenore Jagger on March 22nd of 1962; beloved sister of Suzanne (John), Sandra (John), Gordon L. (Susan), and Fran (Ron); cherished aunt to Emily, John, Matthew, Anthony, Christopher, Kim, Lauren, and Nicole.

Sheila worked as a bank teller for most of her life. She was also an avid member of Solomon's Temple Church in Detroit for over 35 years.

The family will greet friends at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home on Friday, July 17th and Saturday, July 18th from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Sheila will be laid to rest on Monday, July 20th at Clinton Grove Cemetery at 11:00 am.

Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.EdwardSwansonSonFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Burial
11:00 AM
Clinton Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
2485885120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved