Sheila M. JaggerSheila M. Jagger, age 58, passed away on July 14, 2020. Born to Gordon H. & Lenore Jagger on March 22nd of 1962; beloved sister of Suzanne (John), Sandra (John), Gordon L. (Susan), and Fran (Ron); cherished aunt to Emily, John, Matthew, Anthony, Christopher, Kim, Lauren, and Nicole.Sheila worked as a bank teller for most of her life. She was also an avid member of Solomon's Temple Church in Detroit for over 35 years.The family will greet friends at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home on Friday, July 17th and Saturday, July 18th from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Sheila will be laid to rest on Monday, July 20th at Clinton Grove Cemetery at 11:00 am.Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.EdwardSwansonSonFuneralHome.com