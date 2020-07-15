Sheila M. Jagger
Sheila M. Jagger, age 58, passed away on July 14, 2020. Born to Gordon H. & Lenore Jagger on March 22nd of 1962; beloved sister of Suzanne (John), Sandra (John), Gordon L. (Susan), and Fran (Ron); cherished aunt to Emily, John, Matthew, Anthony, Christopher, Kim, Lauren, and Nicole.
Sheila worked as a bank teller for most of her life. She was also an avid member of Solomon's Temple Church in Detroit for over 35 years.
The family will greet friends at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home on Friday, July 17th and Saturday, July 18th from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Sheila will be laid to rest on Monday, July 20th at Clinton Grove Cemetery at 11:00 am.
