Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Weisberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheldon Weisberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheldon Weisberg Obituary
Sheldon Weisberg

West Bloomfield - Sheldon Weisberg, 85, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years of Barbara Weisberg. Cherished father of Julie Edgar and Lisa (Louis) Corey. Loving Papa of Zachary Edgar, Andrea (Scott) Unger, Robert (Rachel) Edgar, Hadas (Thomas) Benhamou, and Samuel Corey. Great-grandfather of Casey, Brandon and Tessa Unger, and Quinn Benhamou. Twin brother of the late Jerry (the late Rosalind) Weisberg, and Clifford (Marilyn) Weisberg. Brother-in-law of Dr. Melvyn (the late Diane) Rubenfire. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 2:00 P.M., MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -