|
|
Sheldon Weisberg
West Bloomfield - Sheldon Weisberg, 85, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on April 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years of Barbara Weisberg. Cherished father of Julie Edgar and Lisa (Louis) Corey. Loving Papa of Zachary Edgar, Andrea (Scott) Unger, Robert (Rachel) Edgar, Hadas (Thomas) Benhamou, and Samuel Corey. Great-grandfather of Casey, Brandon and Tessa Unger, and Quinn Benhamou. Twin brother of the late Jerry (the late Rosalind) Weisberg, and Clifford (Marilyn) Weisberg. Brother-in-law of Dr. Melvyn (the late Diane) Rubenfire. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 2:00 P.M., MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020