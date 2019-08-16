|
Shelly Knoll
Novi - Shelly Knoll, 77, of Novi, Michigan, died on 15 August 2019. Cherished sister of Richard (Maureen Fill) Knoll. Loving aunt of Jay (Mary) Knoll, David Knoll, Michael Knoll and Jeffrey Fill. Proud great-aunt of Emily, Allison, Sarah, Joshua, Sydney and Hannah Knoll. Devoted daughter of the late Frieda and the late Sidney Knoll. Dear sister-in-law of the late Craina Knoll. Pre-deceased by her loving partner, Marilyn Mitchell. GRAVESIDE SERVICES, 1:00 P.M., FRIDAY, AUGUST 16, 2019 AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019