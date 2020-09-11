Sherie Charron

1/1
Eastpointe - Sherie Lyn Charron, of Eastpointe, MI formerly Windsor, ON, age 71, passed away on September 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jacob and Gladys Klapowich. Sherie is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Christopher; children: Noelle, Matthew (Jennifer), Jennifer Kennedy; grandchildren: Jonathan, Stephen, Emma, Nicholas; and siblings: Sandra (Gerry) Pesut and Karl (Denise) Klapowich. Also left to cherish her memory are many loving relatives and her dear friends. Sherie was a photographer who loved to travel, a wonderful cook and even better baker. She loved to garden and her property reflected that. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the McLaren Macomb Foundation specifically the Cancer Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.kaulfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
