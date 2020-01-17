Resources
Sherman "Skip" E. Clark, III

Sherman " Skip", age 64, of Livonia, Michigan passed away on January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Sherman, Jr. and Donna Clark and younger brother Chris.

He is survived by sisters Bev Karmanos, Debbie (Roger) Johnson, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He loved being PaPa to Emma and Madison.

A proud man of many talents, he was always ready with a helping hand. Skip was a loving, giving and caring person, evidenced by the deep sorrow and pain in our hearts that is felt from his passing. A private service will be held at the family cemetery in Virginia. Memorial gifts may be made in honor of Sherman E. Clark, III To GiftofLifeFoundationMi.org 3861 Research Park Dr. Ann Arbor, Mi 48108.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020
