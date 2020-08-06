Sherry DayPointe Aux Barques Twp. - Sherry Gallagher Day, age 73, passed away on July 23, 2020. She was born in Alma, Michigan on September 2, 1946 to the late Thelma Marie and William James Gallagher.Sherry was an artist, business owner, avid golfer, and spent her retirement years sailing around the world with her beloved husband, Dennis Day. Sherry travelled to more than 60 countries. Before her adventures at sea, Sherry was involved in numerous causes, active with the St. Philomena Parish in Detroit, former President of the National Association of Women Business Owners Greater Detroit Chapter, and enjoyed activities at the Country Club of Detroit.She is survived by her husband Dennis M. Day, her sister Vicki Kennedy (Larry), her daughters Heather Catallo and Katie Catallo-Bauman (Markus Bauman), her stepsons Benjamin Day (Susan Park), Jonathan Day (Krystal Grossmith), and Nicholas Day (Daphne), and her grandchildren Massimiliano, Addison, Alexander, Tanner, Henry, George, and nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the ACPMP Appendix Cancer Research Foundation: