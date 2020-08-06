1/1
Sherry Day
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Day

Pointe Aux Barques Twp. - Sherry Gallagher Day, age 73, passed away on July 23, 2020. She was born in Alma, Michigan on September 2, 1946 to the late Thelma Marie and William James Gallagher.

Sherry was an artist, business owner, avid golfer, and spent her retirement years sailing around the world with her beloved husband, Dennis Day. Sherry travelled to more than 60 countries. Before her adventures at sea, Sherry was involved in numerous causes, active with the St. Philomena Parish in Detroit, former President of the National Association of Women Business Owners Greater Detroit Chapter, and enjoyed activities at the Country Club of Detroit.

She is survived by her husband Dennis M. Day, her sister Vicki Kennedy (Larry), her daughters Heather Catallo and Katie Catallo-Bauman (Markus Bauman), her stepsons Benjamin Day (Susan Park), Jonathan Day (Krystal Grossmith), and Nicholas Day (Daphne), and her grandchildren Massimiliano, Addison, Alexander, Tanner, Henry, George, and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the ACPMP Appendix Cancer Research Foundation:

https://acpmp.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved