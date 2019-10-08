Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Remus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry E. Remus


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry E. Remus Obituary
Sherry E. Remus

Plymouth - Sherry E. Remus passed away on Oct. 5 2019. At age 67 after a 14 year courageous battle with lung disease. She truly was a loving wife to her husband Robert for the past 47 years. Cherished mother of her daughters Amy and Shannon. Loving Mema to her grandchildren Ella, Paulie and Amina. Sherry loved nothing more than spending time with her family and Friends. She had a HUGE heart and shared her love with a lot of people during her life. She will greatly missed by all that knew her. Visitation Tuesday, October 8th 2-9 PM and Funeral Service Wednesday, October 9th at 11 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road, West (between Sheldon & Beck), Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now