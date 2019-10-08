|
Sherry E. Remus
Plymouth - Sherry E. Remus passed away on Oct. 5 2019. At age 67 after a 14 year courageous battle with lung disease. She truly was a loving wife to her husband Robert for the past 47 years. Cherished mother of her daughters Amy and Shannon. Loving Mema to her grandchildren Ella, Paulie and Amina. Sherry loved nothing more than spending time with her family and Friends. She had a HUGE heart and shared her love with a lot of people during her life. She will greatly missed by all that knew her. Visitation Tuesday, October 8th 2-9 PM and Funeral Service Wednesday, October 9th at 11 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road, West (between Sheldon & Beck), Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019