The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Farmington Hills - Sherwin Newman, 77, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died after sunset on 30 April 2020. Beloved son of the late Charles J. and Libbie Newman Zalenko. Cherished brother of Joel (Shelly) Newman, the late Sanford (the late Miriam) Newman, Neal (Esther) Zalenko, and Susan (Benson) Barr. Uncle to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by other loving family members and dear friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 12:00 P.M., SUNDAY, MAY 3, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020
