Sheryl Anderson (Green) Riggs
Ms. Sheryl Anderson (Green) Riggs departed this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 73 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Toledo, OH, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born June 6, 1946 to Russell and Beryl (Anderson) Green in Detroit, MI.
Ms. Riggs a compassionate friend to the community and a successful business operator and manager of the Dale-Riggs Funeral Home located on 572 Nebraska & City Park Avenue. An African American well-known business for Toledo, OH for over 100 years.
Sheryl came to Toledo, Ohio and worked with one of the original owners and founders of the Dale Funeral Home in 1992 and was an asset to the continuation of this legacy.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory one son, Gregory Allen Riggs, Jr., who resides in West Bloomfield, Ml., cousins: Renee Ozburn of Williamston, Ml., and Collette Floyd of Pasadena, CA, her aunt Bettina Chapman of Southfield, Ml., many Godchildren and her Dale-Riggs Funeral Home family.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. followed by funeral service 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, 4800 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI., The Very Reverend Scott Hunter, Dean officiant, The Reverend Gene Pearson, Assistant. Interment Woodmere Cemetery. Arrangements handled by James H. Cole for Funerals, Inc.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020