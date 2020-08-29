Sheryl Conn
Conn, Sheryl Rusu M.D. August 28, 2020 Age 56. Beloved wife of Donald J. Conn M.D. Loving mother of Spencer and Ellyse. Daughter of Bill and Alice Rusu. Dear sister of Bill (Robben) Rusu and Lori Rusu. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2-7 pm at 22490 Norfolk Court, Novi 48374. A private family service will be held. Entombment Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi. Sheryl was born December 4, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Conn was a caring and trusted physician, had a strong faith in God, enjoyed mission work, traveling, watching hallmark movies, but most of all loved spending time with her family and friends. Her kind, gentle and compassionate personality will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Beaumont Health Foundation, Conn Family Fund. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com