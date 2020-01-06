|
|
Sheryl "Sheri"
Terebelo Schiff
Birmingham - Sheryl "Sheri" Terebelo Schiff, 72, of Birmingham, MI, died on January 5, 2020.
Beloved wife of 39 years of Charles "Chuck" Schiff; Cherished mother of Stephanie (Ryan Nevell) Schiff-Nevell and Carly Schiff; Loving Bubbe of Liora Nevell; Sister of Dr. Marc Terebelo; Devoted daughter of the Late Lawrence and the late Rita Terebelo.
FUNERAL SERVICE 3:00 PM TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020