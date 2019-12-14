|
Sheryll Ann White
Detroit - Sheryll Ann White passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019. Sheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Alice White of Birmingham, Alabama. Sheryll attended Talladega College and eventually earned her master's degree in education. She worked in various administrative positions in the Detroit Public Schools Central Office, until her retirement. Sheryll loved to travel and enjoyed the theater.
A Memorial Service will be held graveside on Saturday, December 21st, 2019, 10:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit, MI. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be sent to the Detroit Public Schools - 3011 W Grand Blvd. Detroit, MI 48202.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019