Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home-Shelby Twp
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home-Shelby Twp.
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Wasik Funeral Home-Shelby Twp.
Shirley A. Denomme

Shirley A. Denomme Obituary
Shirley A. Denomme

Shelby Twp. - age of 84, on January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 31 loving years together to the late Lester. Loving sister of Sharon Buyze and the late James Buyze and the late Marilyn Kuzara. Dear aunt of 8 nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 2-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. scripture service at the Wasik Funeral Home, 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Funeral service Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
