Shirley A. Denomme
Shelby Twp. - age of 84, on January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of 31 loving years together to the late Lester. Loving sister of Sharon Buyze and the late James Buyze and the late Marilyn Kuzara. Dear aunt of 8 nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 2-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. scripture service at the Wasik Funeral Home, 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Funeral service Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020