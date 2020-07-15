Shirley A. Posk
Posk, Shirley A., age 83, died July 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Dearest mother of Susan (David) Nofz and Michael (Lori) Posk. Loving grandmother of Brandon, Madison and Keaton Posk, and Daniel Nofz. Sister of the late Richard Lada. Entombment has taken place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI. Arrangements were entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Memorial donations welcomed to www.jdrf.org
