Shirley Ann Coe



On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Shirley Ann Coe, loving wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 88.



Shirley was born on May 24, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio to Frederick and Grace Vock. On December 11, 1953 she married George Joseph Coe, Sr. whom she met while they both worked at Ford Motor Company. They raised three children; George, Sue and William.



Shirley had a passion for lace making. It was this passion that drove her to Great Lakes Lace Group. She would regularly attend public functions demonstrating both Bobbin Lace and Tatting. She continued her work with the group and became secretary, treasurer, vice-president and president of the group over the years. She co-authored the monthly news letter, as well as helped with the monthly meetings.



She and her husband George also loved to travel and completed many vacations crossing the United States. As well as travel, the pair also enjoyed road rallies and racing.



Shirley was preceded in death by her husband George, father Frederick (Fritz), mother Grace and grandson Ryan. She is survived by her three children, George Jr (Faylynn), Sue and William (Stephen). Shirley was also the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



As to her wishes, there will be no formal services held at this time.









