Shirley Ann Keller-Hurst
1939 - 2020
Shirley Ann Keller-Hurst

Westland - January 22, 1939 - August 15, 2020

Shirley Ann Keller-Hurst 81 of Westland Michigan passed away peacefully August 15, 2020 after a strong five month long fight with the coronavirus. Shirley had been a nurse for over 30 years when she retired. She enjoyed reading and being at her cottage and had become quite the traveler with her travel club "Party animals" with her best friend Gladys seeing many far off places in the past few years. She was a true family person and always put their needs above her own. She had enjoyed going to lunch with her group of friends and playing her Texas hold —em tournaments every night on her laptop with some chocolate. She will be missed greatly by everyone that knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Francis Hurst, her children Steve Copeland and Karen Hargis (Jeff): Grandchildren Emily ,Logan, Andie and Jacob: Brother Dennis Bilek: Step children Michelle, Todd, Mike (deceased), Tracie, Melanie, Lisa, and Eric: And many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley is predeceased by her parents Verletta and Joseph Bilek. Shirley's wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Shirley was the best wife, mom, grandma, big sister, stepmom, mother-in-law and friend anyone could ever have and will be deeply missed every day. Rest in peace.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
