Shirley Blauvelt
Shirley A. Blauvelt, age 91, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Blauvelt and dear mother of Barbara (Edward) Hromek, Beverly (Christopher) Fletcher, James Blauvelt, Jr., Gilbert Blauvelt, and Michael (Debra) Blauvelt. She was also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Kaul Funeral Home
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
