Shirley Brush
Grosse Pointe Woods - Shirley Olga Brush, age 94, May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren Arthur Brush. Loving mother of Debra (David) Graham-Large and Kenneth Brush. Loved grandmother of Cory and Kyle Graham. A private Memorial Service was held for her immediate family. Shirley will rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery, in Holly, with Warren. Memorial contributions can be made to the Michigan Humane Society or the Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.