Shirley Darlene Hauser
Birmingham - Shirley Darlene Hauser (née Herzog) passed away peacefully on July 21 2019. Beloved wife of Edgar for 59 years, dear mother of Ralph, Don, William, Kevin, and Ed (Nancy). Proud grandmother of Naomi, Amanda, Andrea, Nicholas, and Eddie. Preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Elizabeth Herzog and her son Don.
Shirley was born on July 6, 1940 in Bentleyville PA. Her family moved to Akron OH when she was a child, and it was there that she met her future husband Ed. After starting their family, they moved to Birmingham MI in 1973.
Shirley's interests included the metaphysical, reading, and antiquing. She was the owner of the popular Hauser Antiques store in Royal Oak for many years.
She was a very good wife, mother, and homemaker, making the Hauser home the center of activity for many neighborhood kids. She always made everyone feel welcome, and was a second mother to many.
She will be sorely missed.
In lieu of memorials, please pass on an act of selflessness in her honor.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019