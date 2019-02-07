|
Shirley E. Kenning
- - age 95, February 4, 2019.
Beloved wife of Robert Kenning. Dear mother of Jim (Kitty) Kenning, Steve (Patricia) Kenning, and Tom (Melanie McCoy) Kenning. Cherished grandmother of 7. Great-grandmother of 6. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday 3-7pm. Funeral at Highland Park Baptist Church, 28600 Lahser Rd, Southfield, Saturday 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Memorials appreciated to Highland Park Baptist Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019