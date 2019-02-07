Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
28600 Lahser Rd
Southfield, MI
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
28600 Lahser Rd
Southfield, MI
Resources
Shirley E. Kenning

Shirley E. Kenning Obituary
Shirley E. Kenning

- - age 95, February 4, 2019.

Beloved wife of Robert Kenning. Dear mother of Jim (Kitty) Kenning, Steve (Patricia) Kenning, and Tom (Melanie McCoy) Kenning. Cherished grandmother of 7. Great-grandmother of 6. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Friday 3-7pm. Funeral at Highland Park Baptist Church, 28600 Lahser Rd, Southfield, Saturday 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am. Memorials appreciated to Highland Park Baptist Church.

lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019
