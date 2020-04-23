|
Shirley Elaine Malane-Jolly
Dearborn - Shirley Malane-Jolly, née Smith, age 94, passed away 22 April, 2020, after contracting COVID 19 and a long battle following complications from a stroke. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska and raised her family in Detroit and Dearborn. She is preceded in death by her parents Edna and Royal Smith, husbands Karl Jolly and Daniel Malane and sister Patricia Wolfe.
Shirley had a life long love of horseback riding, cooking, reading, bird watching and most of all, spending time with her family.
She will forever be cherished by her sister Mercedes and children Michael, Susan, Patrick, Kevin, Brian, Rene, Karla and Lora and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be private. Donations in Shirley's honor may be sent to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit or the
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020