Will & Schwarzkoff - Mount Clemens
233 Northbound Gratiot
Mount Clemens, MI 48043
(586) 468-4509
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shirley H. Rennie

Shirley H. Rennie Obituary
Shirley H. Rennie

Mount Clemens - Shirley H. Rennie, age 90, of Mount Clemens, passed away February 23, 2019 at home. Surviving are her children, Joan (Dave) Makowski, Alan Rennie, Cynthia Rennie, Bruce Rennie and Scott (Jackie) Rennie; 5 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two siblings, Donald Anderson and Dolores Schultz. Predeceased by husband, Neil L. Rennie Jr. in 1970. Visiting 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot Avenue, Mount Clemens. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township. Share memories at willandschwarzkoff.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 27, 2019
