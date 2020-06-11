Shirley Irene Gleason
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Irene Gleason

August 27, 1928 - June 10, 2020

Gleason, Shirley I. Shirley passed peacefully at age 91. Beloved wife of the late John E. Gleason. Dear mother of Ken (Robin) Gleason, John Gleason, Beverly (Dennis) April, Rob (Lynn) Gleason. Cherished grandmother of Leslie (Dave) Nielsen, Karen, Haley, and Jacob Gleason. Great grandmother of Samuel Nielsen. Shirley is also survived by her sister Beverly (Jerry) Townes, sister in law Maureen (George) Bishop and many nieces, nephews, and cousins including Cheryl Pastor and Barbara (Cal) Fletcher.

Shirley and her husband John enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, square dancing, golf, and trips up north. Shirley was a very active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

A memorial visitation is being held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 1 PM until 5 PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd (between Six- & Seven- Mile Roads) in Redford Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 10000 Beech Daly Rd., Redford, Michigan, 48239, or Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, Michigan, 48154.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved