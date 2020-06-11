Shirley Irene Gleason



August 27, 1928 - June 10, 2020



Gleason, Shirley I. Shirley passed peacefully at age 91. Beloved wife of the late John E. Gleason. Dear mother of Ken (Robin) Gleason, John Gleason, Beverly (Dennis) April, Rob (Lynn) Gleason. Cherished grandmother of Leslie (Dave) Nielsen, Karen, Haley, and Jacob Gleason. Great grandmother of Samuel Nielsen. Shirley is also survived by her sister Beverly (Jerry) Townes, sister in law Maureen (George) Bishop and many nieces, nephews, and cousins including Cheryl Pastor and Barbara (Cal) Fletcher.



Shirley and her husband John enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, square dancing, golf, and trips up north. Shirley was a very active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.



A memorial visitation is being held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 1 PM until 5 PM located at Charles R. Step Funeral Home, 18425 Beech Daly Rd (between Six- & Seven- Mile Roads) in Redford Twp.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 10000 Beech Daly Rd., Redford, Michigan, 48239, or Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, Michigan, 48154.









