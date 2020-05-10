Resources
Shirley J. Leroux

Shirley J. Leroux Obituary
Shirley J Leroux

4-12-1931 - 5-3-2020

She was preceded in death by husbands William G. Doty 1964 and Harold Leroux 2015, also daughter Sandra and siblings, Richard and Lloyd George and Doris Maynard. She is survived by sister Donna Moore and sons Alan (Bong-Ja) Robert (Margaret) and William Doty. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families. She will be missed. Burial will be at Our Lady of Hope in Brownstown, Michigan 18303 Allen Road at a date to be determined.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 10 to May 17, 2020
