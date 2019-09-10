Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Harry J. Will Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Harry J. Will Funeral Home
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Porth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Porth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley J. Porth Obituary
Shirley J. Porth

Redford - Shirley J. Porth, age 91, on September 7, 2019, Daughter of John and Catherine Jordan.

Loving mother of Michael (predeceased), Kathy (Terry) Baker, and Judy Porth. Cherished grandmother of Frankie Porth and fiancé Jackie. Will also be missed by her devoted singing companion dog, Scooter.

Shirley proudly worked for Burroughs Corporation for 36 years until her retirement in 1987. Special thanks and love to her caregivers including Donna, Kwanna and Debbie.

Visitation Thursday, September 12, at 11:30 AM until the Funeral Service beginning at 12:30 PM at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to the Michigan Humane Society.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now