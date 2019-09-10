|
|
Shirley J. Porth
Redford - Shirley J. Porth, age 91, on September 7, 2019, Daughter of John and Catherine Jordan.
Loving mother of Michael (predeceased), Kathy (Terry) Baker, and Judy Porth. Cherished grandmother of Frankie Porth and fiancé Jackie. Will also be missed by her devoted singing companion dog, Scooter.
Shirley proudly worked for Burroughs Corporation for 36 years until her retirement in 1987. Special thanks and love to her caregivers including Donna, Kwanna and Debbie.
Visitation Thursday, September 12, at 11:30 AM until the Funeral Service beginning at 12:30 PM at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 10, 2019