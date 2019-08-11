Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile)
Sterling Heights, MI
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile)
Sterling Heights, MI
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile)
Sterling Heights, MI
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Peter Church
95 Market at New St.
Downtown Mt. Clemens, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter Church
95 Market at New St.
Downtown Mt. Clemens, MI
More Obituaries for Shirley Watkins
Shirley Jean Watkins

Shirley Jean Watkins Obituary
Shirley Jean Watkins

Clinton Township - WATKINS, SHIRLEY JEAN. Age 87 August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack. Loving mother of Shirlee Mae Little. Proud grandmother of Shawn Elletson, Ryan(Tina)Elletson, Shelli Elletson & Jillian(Jamie)Haase. Great grandmother of 11. Dearest sister of Gerald(Sue)Gordon. Shirley was a lifelong bowler as well as a longtime active member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Visitation Sunday 4-9pm. Monday 2-9pm with 7:00pm Scripture Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Tuesday Instate 11:00am at St. Peter Church 95 Market at New St. (Downtown Mt. Clemens) until time of Mass at 11:30am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
