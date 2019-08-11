|
Shirley Jean Watkins
Clinton Township - WATKINS, SHIRLEY JEAN. Age 87 August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack. Loving mother of Shirlee Mae Little. Proud grandmother of Shawn Elletson, Ryan(Tina)Elletson, Shelli Elletson & Jillian(Jamie)Haase. Great grandmother of 11. Dearest sister of Gerald(Sue)Gordon. Shirley was a lifelong bowler as well as a longtime active member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Visitation Sunday 4-9pm. Monday 2-9pm with 7:00pm Scripture Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Tuesday Instate 11:00am at St. Peter Church 95 Market at New St. (Downtown Mt. Clemens) until time of Mass at 11:30am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019