Eastpointe - age 71, October 27, 2019.Beloved wife of James F. Krysztof. Dear mother of Beverly McClanahan. Grandmother of Joshua McClanahan, Nathan McClanahan, Stephan McClanahan and Haley McClanahan. Sister of the late Dolores (surviving spouse Joe) Cook, and Edgar Maas. Aunt to Deborah Singh, Tanya English, Edward Romzek and Patricia Frontera. Funeral Wednesday 10am at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Interment Utica Cemetery. Visitation Monday, and Tuesday from 3pm - 9pm

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
