Shirley L. Kanka
Huron Beach - Shirley L. Kanka, 91, of Huron Beach, died on March 10, 2019. Born in Detroit on August 13, 1927, Shirley was the daughter of Harold and Esther (Kammer) Seelbinder. She was raised in Detroit and graduated in 1945 from Eastern High School. On June 2, 1956, she married Jerome Kanka at Assumption Grotto Catholic Church.
In 1959, she opened a boutique specializing in children's clothing, including baptismal gowns and communion dresses. She operated Shirley's Infant and Children's Wear until 1975 when she moved to Huron Beach. Shirley enjoyed playing Euchre and Pinochle, was a voracious reader, and enjoyed spending vacations on cruise ships. Her greatest joy came from her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She looked forward to family reunions and rarely missed family gatherings. Devoted to her Christian faith, Shirley was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ocqueoc.
Honest and forthright, Shirley tended to speak her mind. She was friendly, fun-loving, and kind. An excellent wife and mother, she instilled in her children work ethic, love for family, and faith in God. She touched many lives in her 91 years. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.
Surviving Shirley is her son, Gerald (Janice) Kanka of Troy/Huron Beach; daughters, Karen (Randy) Jasek of Georgetown, TX, Ramona (Tom) Cox of Lewiston, and Kathleen (Mike) Deely of Morgantown, WV; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and sisters, Gloria (Brad) Oldenburg of East Berlin, PA and Sharon (Angelo) Quartuccio of Clinton Township.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome, and sister, Marilyn Seelbinder.
Shirley's family will receive friends at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple, Birmingham, MI 48009 on Saturday March 16, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 11 AM. Inurnment at Assumption Grotto Cemetery. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, c/o Sara LaLonde, 14810 Twin School Hwy., Millersburg, MI 49759 or to McLaren Home Care and Hospice, 2078 W. M-32 Hwy., Alpena, MI 49707. www.chagnonfh.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019