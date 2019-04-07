|
|
Shirley Lacey
Glen Ellyn - Shirley Lacey, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, March 30, 2019. Shirley was born in Detroit, MI, a former resident for many years of Isle of Palms, SC, and current resident of the Chicagoland area. As a young girl, Shirley loved school and was the Detroit News Spelling Bee Champion. Shirley attended Michigan State and received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Wayne State University. It was during her college years that she first met the love of her life, Richard. Her greatest legacy was her six children and grandchildren. Shirley's other loves were her books, singing, lively political discussions and laughing. Some of her favorite memories were at the cottage in Bayfield, Ontario and her home on Isle of Palms, SC. Her kindness, compassion and wit will be greatly missed. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Richard Edward Lacey. Loving mother of Mary (Brian) Cribb, Patty Lacey, Jeannie (Tom) Maglio, Susie (Steve) Swenson, Tommy (Jean) Lacey and Kathleen "Tootie" (Ed) Tirakian. Cherished daughter of the late Charles and Irene Johnson. Proud grandmother of Lacey, Lauren (Jake), Keely (John), Anders, Michael, Allie, Emily (Graham), Hanna, Allie (Colin), Kyle, Maddie, Caroline, Colin and Caity. Dear sister of the late Charles and the late Glen Johnson and sister-in-law to Germaine Lacey and Veronica Johnson. Fond aunt of Charlie, Jill, Dean, Brett, Michael, Mark, Gary, Tim and the late Greg, Brian, Kathleen and Terry. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made P.E.O. Foundation Chapter Z at 2728 Rush Haven Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Please note SCEF in the notes sectional. P. E. O.'s core mission is to promote educational opportunities for women.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019