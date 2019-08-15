Services
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
Shirley M. Grimes


1929 - 2019
Shirley M. Grimes Obituary
Shirley M. Grimes

Howell - Shirley Mabel Grimes, age 90, passed away on Saturday afternoon, August 3, 2019. Born in Highland Park Michigan on February 23, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles August Rick and the late Mabel Jennie Rick (Bauer). Shirley met her husband after the war when the former Marine, the late Chauncey G. Grimes, visited his aunt who lived two doors away. She and Chauncey danced their way through four months shy of 65 years of marriage. In those years they lived in Royal Oak Michigan, briefly in Southern California, and spent 50 some years in Howell Michigan. She was a Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, and an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She worked as a library clerk in several Howell Public Schools for 19 years. At the First United Methodist Church she was active in several ways in her younger years. On Wednesdays she and Chauncey could be found at the Elks then the American Legion, socializing with their WAAGs friends. (Wednesday Attitude Adjustment Group!)

Shirley is survived by her three children: Susan Grimes Gilbert (Gauvain), Charles "Geoff" Grimes (Evelyn Malta) and Richard C. Grimes (Lynne) and their two children Liana Katherine and Yan Michael and a great granddaughter Scarlett Anastasia. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Chauncey and her brother Delmer Rick (Jean). A memorial service in honor and celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 AM at MacDonald's Funeral Home, Howell, Michigan with Reverend George Lewis officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM. Any donations should be made to the American Legion Auxiliary at VFW Post 141 3265 West Grand River Avenue, Howell MI 48855 or the First United Methodist Church at 1230 Bower Street, Howell Michigan 48843. Please visit the family's online guestbook at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
