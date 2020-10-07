1/1
Shirley Mae (Jacobson) Reinhold
Shirley Mae (Jacobson) Reinhold

Shirley Mae (Jacobson) Reinhold, 94, passed away peacefully on October 5th. The celebration of her life will be private.

Loving mother of Susan (Leclerc), Janet (Rich) and Patricia (Blakely). Loving Aunt of Jason Dumas. Proud grandmother of Elizabeth and Ryan Leclerc, Kelsey and Sarah Rich and Brett, Jaclyn, and Jennifer Blakely. Preceded in death by her husband, Arlo C. (Bud) Reinhold, her parents Carl and Grace (Todd) Jacobson and her sister Mitzie Lee (Jacobson) Dumas.

Born in Garden City, Michigan on December 27, 1925. Shirley graduated from Plymouth High School in Plymouth, Michigan, class of 1943. Following graduation, Shirley entered Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1947. Shirley served in the United States Navy Nurse Corp, during the Korean War, from 1951-1953. Shirley and her sister Mitzie were charter members of The Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Washington D.C.

Shirley doted on her daughters and her grandchildren. She be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
