Shirley Mallet
Warren - Passed away November 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Harold. Dear mother of Sharon Limback (the late Keith), Gary Mallet (the late Patty) and Barb Sparks (Brian). Loving grandmother of Clara Kennard (Adam), Ellen Baker (Brad), Julie Limback, Timothy Mallet and Jessica Mallet. Precious great grandmother of Grayson and Aspen Baker. Dear sister of Jack Pollack (Terry). She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Pollack; mother, Clara and step father, Alex spring; siblings, Leonard, Arthur, Florence, Thomas and Robert. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 E. 13 Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations addressed to The Capuchins are preferred. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
