Services
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 775-1911
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Marguerite (Barbret) Shaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Marguerite (Barbret) Shaw Obituary
Shirley Marguerite (Barbret) Shaw

Roseville - Shirley Marguerite (Barbret) Shaw, age 94, of Roseville, Michigan passed away on Monday February 24, 2020. Shirley was born April 8, 1925 in Detroit, MI.

Shirley is survived by; Children; Karen (Dennis) Verchaeve, Sherry (John) Ellis, Pam Zakalowski, Gail (Paul) Hanko, Tim (Ruth) Shaw, Donna (Kirk) Shoemaker, Sheila (Paul) Paraventi, 19 grandchildren 12 great grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Harold Shaw; son-in-law Marty; parents Harold & Helen Barbret, and sons Bill & Jim Shaw.

A Visitation for Shirley will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066. A Funeral Mass will occur Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Holy Innocents, 26100 Rigemont St., Roseville, MI 48066. A Burial will occur Monday, March 2, 2020 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038.

Shirley loved to garden.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kaulfh.com for the SHAW family.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -