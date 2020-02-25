|
Shirley Marguerite (Barbret) Shaw
Roseville - Shirley Marguerite (Barbret) Shaw, age 94, of Roseville, Michigan passed away on Monday February 24, 2020. Shirley was born April 8, 1925 in Detroit, MI.
Shirley is survived by; Children; Karen (Dennis) Verchaeve, Sherry (John) Ellis, Pam Zakalowski, Gail (Paul) Hanko, Tim (Ruth) Shaw, Donna (Kirk) Shoemaker, Sheila (Paul) Paraventi, 19 grandchildren 12 great grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Harold Shaw; son-in-law Marty; parents Harold & Helen Barbret, and sons Bill & Jim Shaw.
A Visitation for Shirley will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066. A Funeral Mass will occur Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Holy Innocents, 26100 Rigemont St., Roseville, MI 48066. A Burial will occur Monday, March 2, 2020 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038.
Shirley loved to garden.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kaulfh.com for the SHAW family.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020