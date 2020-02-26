Services
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 775-1911
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Innocents
26100 Rigemont St
Roseville, MI
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
18201 Clinton River Road
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Shirley Marguerite Shaw

Shirley Marguerite (Barbret) Shaw age 94, Feb. 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Karen (Dennis) Verschaeve, Sherry (John) Ellis, Pam (the late Marty) Zakalowski, Gail (Paul) Hanko, Tim (Ruth) Shaw, Donna (Kirk) Shoemaker, Sheila (Paul) Paraventi, the late Bill (Pat) Shaw and the late Jim Shaw. 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive. She was pre-deceased by her parents Harold & Helen Barbret. Visitation Sun. 2pm-8pm, Scripture 7pm at Kaul Funeral Home; 27830 Gratiot Ave. Roseville. Instate Mon. 9:30am until time of Mass 10am at Holy Innocents Church, 26100 Ridgemont St. Roseville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Michigan Parkinson Foundation; 30400 Telegraph Rd, Ste. 150; Bingham Farms, MI. 48025-5819. Share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
