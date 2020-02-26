|
|
Shirley Marguerite Shaw
Shirley Marguerite (Barbret) Shaw age 94, Feb. 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Karen (Dennis) Verschaeve, Sherry (John) Ellis, Pam (the late Marty) Zakalowski, Gail (Paul) Hanko, Tim (Ruth) Shaw, Donna (Kirk) Shoemaker, Sheila (Paul) Paraventi, the late Bill (Pat) Shaw and the late Jim Shaw. 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive. She was pre-deceased by her parents Harold & Helen Barbret. Visitation Sun. 2pm-8pm, Scripture 7pm at Kaul Funeral Home; 27830 Gratiot Ave. Roseville. Instate Mon. 9:30am until time of Mass 10am at Holy Innocents Church, 26100 Ridgemont St. Roseville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Michigan Parkinson Foundation; 30400 Telegraph Rd, Ste. 150; Bingham Farms, MI. 48025-5819. Share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020