Shirley McGreevy
Shirley McGreevy

- - Shirley McGreevy, June 4, 2020. Dear wife of Michael Mullett and the late Walter McGreevy. Loving mother of Patrick McGreevy (Elaine), Polly Antolak (Robert) and Peter McGreevy (Bill Greene). Step-mother of Carey, Sharon, Nancy, Craig, Michelle, John, Rachel and the late Jim. Grandmother of Michael, Allison and Katherine McGreevy, and Grace and Matt Antolak. Sister of Nan Jacoby (Ed). Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial tributes to the Capuchins. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
