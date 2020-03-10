Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Neal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Neal Obituary
Shirley Neal

Kenockee Township - 81, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at The Pines of Lapeer Memory Care. She was born July 3, 1938, in Detroit, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Benia) Fleury. She was married to Kenneth Neal. Shirley worked for Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, formerly the Ascension Crittenton Hospital Medical Center, in the admitting and billing department for 35 years before her retirement in 2005. Surviving are four children; Kenneth, David, Sandra, and Karen and nine grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, Anthony J. Neal. The family honors the memory of Shirley and invites you Friday, March 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, with 10:00 a.m. visiting.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -