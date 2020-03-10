|
|
Shirley Neal
Kenockee Township - 81, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at The Pines of Lapeer Memory Care. She was born July 3, 1938, in Detroit, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Benia) Fleury. She was married to Kenneth Neal. Shirley worked for Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, formerly the Ascension Crittenton Hospital Medical Center, in the admitting and billing department for 35 years before her retirement in 2005. Surviving are four children; Kenneth, David, Sandra, and Karen and nine grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, Anthony J. Neal. The family honors the memory of Shirley and invites you Friday, March 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, with 10:00 a.m. visiting.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020