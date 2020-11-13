1/1
Shirley O. Schirck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley O. Schirck

Macomb - passed away on November 12, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of John (Kim) Schirck. Loving grandmother of Keri (Greg) Pellegrom and John M. (Christina) Schirck. Proud great grandmother of Evan and Chase Pellegrom. Visitation Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Committal service Wednesday at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. In lieu of floral arrangements, please make a memorial contribution to Beaumont Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved