Shirley O. Schirck
Macomb - passed away on November 12, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of John (Kim) Schirck. Loving grandmother of Keri (Greg) Pellegrom and John M. (Christina) Schirck. Proud great grandmother of Evan and Chase Pellegrom. Visitation Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Committal service Wednesday at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. In lieu of floral arrangements, please make a memorial contribution to Beaumont Hospice or the American Cancer Society
