Shirley Weingarden

Shirley WeingardenWEINGARDEN, SHIRLEY Beloved wife of the late Earl Weingarden. Dear mother of Gary (Beth) Weingarden, Marcy (the late Sandy) Weber and the late Howard Weingarden. Loving grandmother of Brittany Weber, Colton (Corey) Weingarden, GiGi (Matt) Coburn, Michael Weingarden and Rachel Weingarden. Devoted sister of Donna (the late Irwin) Goren. Adoring aunt of Marla (the late Steve) Zack and Steve Goren. Great-Aunt of Danny, Blake, Josh and Sam. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES THURSDAY AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com