Sidney Andrew Blair Jr.
Sidney Andrew Blair, Jr.

Age 94, August 7, 2020. Music Teacher & Administrator for East Detroit Public Schools for 35 years. Beloved husband of Helen. Dear father of Sidney (Kathy) Blair, Alaine (Mario) Chiarani, Leslie (Christopher) Blair-Capitan, and James (Dawn) Blair. Also 5 grandchildren. Visitation at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd. (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke), Utica, Thursday, August 13th 2 - 8pm, with a Prayer service at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10am at St. John Vianney Church, 54045 Schoenherr Rd., Shelby Twp. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
